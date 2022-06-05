WWE superstar “King” Xavier Woods recently released a statement on his Instagram declaring that once the New Day’s current feud with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch is done, he plans on taking aim at Ricochet and the Intercontinental championship.

Woods also jokingly jabs at WWE for having him feud with the Brutes for nearly a quarter of the year. His full post reads, “King’s log: Yesterday counted the 14th week that we have fought Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch. That’s more than a quarter of this year. Once we are rid of them I can focus on Ricochet and the IC title. But for now we walk for miles inside this pit of danger.”

Woods will not be competing at this evening’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. Check out his IG post below.