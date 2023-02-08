WWE’s Xavier Woods has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.

Woods is up for the Favorite Male Creator Award for his work on the UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel. He is nominated under his real name, Austin Creed.

Woods is nominated for the Favorite Male Creator Award along with Mr. Beast, Ryan’s World, Ninja, Unspeakable, and SeanDoesMagic.

Fans can vote for Woods via kidschoiceawards.com. The award winners will be announced on Saturday, March 4 at 7pm ET when the ceremony airs on Nickelodeon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.