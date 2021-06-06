During a recent episode of Feel The Power, Xavier Woods revealed that he came up with the idea for The Honor Roll all the way back when he was a teenager. Here’s what he had to say:

I saw Tajiri slide into the ring on his stomach, but he rolled and kipped up to his feet. I was like [gasp]. That was just him getting into the ring for his entrance. It stuck with me and I was teaching myself how to kip up when I was 12 or 13. I did it, but I had to push off with my hands, and my arms were up. I figured, if I could learn to kip up off of my neck, when I do a front flip, I can clothesline somebody. The day I realized this, I was 14 years old, and I was going to call it the Honor Roll because I was going to be a smart wrestler. Every time I hit it, I get the feeling of 14-year-old me.