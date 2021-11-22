Xavier Woods isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE should ever decide to move on from him because he feels like he has built a brand outside of WWE. Woods also has a hosting gig on G4 in addition to his WWE role.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has released a lot of talent.
Speaking to SP3 of Sportskeeda, Woods was asked how he would react if he does get cut.
“I feel they are all kind of connected because I feel like I’m essentially trying to do the same thing everywhere. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself in that space, I guess, is the best way to put it. So, as far as wrestling with New Day, we’ve been able to accomplish so many things as a tag team, and that’s been my focus as a kid. I love tag team wrestling, and I love King of the Ring. So, as far as wrestling goals, now I’m on bonus time. If they would have been like, ‘Hey, you won King of the Ring,’ and they came back and hit me with the ‘You’re fired,’ I would have been like, ‘Okay, deuces, it has been a fun ride.”