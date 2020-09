Yesterday, Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods) played Marvel’s Avengers on his UpUpDownDown show. Creed has shown interest in hosting a show for the newly revived brand, G4TV, by hashtagging “Creed4G4.” He did mention that if he were to be hired by G4TV for anything, it would not be the end of UpUpDownDown. He’s currently rehabbing an injury that has had him out for over a year now, but he’s expected back any time now.

