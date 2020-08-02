Xavier Woods Reacts To Booker T’s Comments About Big E

Xavier Woods took to Twitter to respond to Booker T’s comments from his podcast stating that he believes that Big E will need to lose some of his New Day character traits in order to become a singles star. Here’s what he had to say:

because doing what other people told us to do worked so well for us before we started doing what we wanted to do…. oh wait 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0aWMkb4p2g — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 1, 2020