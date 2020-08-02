Xavier Woods Reacts To Booker T’s Comments About Big E

Xavier Woods took to Twitter to respond to Booker T’s comments from his podcast stating that he believes that Big E will need to lose some of his New Day character traits in order to become a singles star. Here’s what he had to say:
because doing what other people told us to do worked so well for us before we started doing what we wanted to do…. oh wait 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0aWMkb4p2g
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 1, 2020
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Duke “The Dumpster” Droese On Why He Doesn’t Watch Wrestling Anymore
- Chris Jericho Thinks Cesaro Would Be A Top Guy In AEW, Names Other Talent He Would Want To Sign
- Ryback On If He Agrees With Booker T’s Take On Naomi
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman