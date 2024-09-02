– El Hijo del Vikingo is reportedly close to his highly-anticipated in-ring return. PWInsider.com is reporting that he is taking bookings again in the United States and is “extremely close” to returning to the squared circle.

– As noted, Odyssey Jones has been surprisingly removed from the active roster page at WWE.com. His on-air passive-aggressive ‘rival,’ Xavier Woods of The New Day, acknowledged the news on social media. “Ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Woods wrote via X.

Ain't got nothing to do with me! — Austin Creed @ DragonCon (@AustinCreedWins) September 2, 2024

– WWE featured Jacob Fatu on the latest installment of their digital series, “WWE Playlist.” Check out WWE Playlist: Jacob Fatu UNLEASHED, via the YouTube player embedded below.