The WWE and TNA Wrestling crossover fun continues.

As noted, more back-and-forth talent swaps are expected, particularly with a NXT presence at the upcoming TNA shows at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois next month.

Xavier Woods of The New Day responded to a fan who wrote on X about the WWE/TNA crossovers beginning with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace following up her Women’s Royal Rumble appearance this year by being revealed as Roxanne Perez’s title challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship bout at NXT Battleground 2024.

The fan asked if the new working arrangement between WWE and TNA opens the doors for AJ Styles and even Consequences Creed (Woods’ old TNA persona) to make their returns to their old stomping grounds.

“Order of business would be… first – Me and Kofi Kingston would take those tag titles,” Woods wrote of the TNA Tag-Team Championships, which are currently held by The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. “Second – We make a song with Joe Hendry.”