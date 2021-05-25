Xavier Woods was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former multi-time tag champion looked back on how he got into WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“When I sent myself the first time, I sent in a full resume, cover letter, all that stuff and got made fun of by a bunch of people. I thought, ‘Is this not a job?’ This is what I was taught. It’s a profession. I’m supposed to come to you and speak to you respectfully, and show you where I’ve worked before, what I’ve done, and why I should be working. Like, I don’t understand why I’m being made fun of. But, I did that and brought stuff to them. WWE was the only group that sent me a letter back. I sent them to indies all across the place and overseas. WWE was the first place to send me one and they told me, ‘At this time, you’re not the height that we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys that are over six feet tall, but try again in a few years.’ I got lucky enough to get a job in TNA, like six months before I graduated college.

Then once my run ended there, I sent myself to WWE again, and luckily, they said that they remembered me sending in the resume last time because nobody ever brought resumes. They would just send in tapes or DVDs. At that point, do you remember lightscribe DVDs? I took my 8 X 10 and lightscribed it on the DVD with my name, my phone number, my contact and all that stuff. If you wanted to contact me, you could have, because it was all over that folder. They said they remembered that and the fact that I went somewhere else to try to get more experience that they appreciated that. Then I got the tryout and it kind of went from there”