WWE star and new Day member Xavier Woods was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet where the former multi-time tag champion revealed that he didn’t know the ending to the now famous WrestleMania 35 world title showdown between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston, better known as the crowning of KofiMania. Hear why below.

Says he did not know the finish to Kingston vs. Bryan, but he preferred it that way because it made the ending feel more real:

I didn’t know what was going to happen. I said, ‘Don’t tell me.’ If the outcome is told to me and it changes mid-match, I don’t know what I’m going to do. So, don’t tell me a thing. I knew what we had to do at the end, but I didn’t know anything after that. I assumed, but no. All of that was so real because it was something that made it all real. Not that it wasn’t real before because we got to do amazing stuff up until that point, but this was the thing that said it’s not just us having fun and having a good time and a good laugh. We created something that is worth what we believe it’s worth. Now everyone sees what it’s worth.

How the moment transcended wrestling and confirmed every decision the whole group had ever made:

It’s not just wrestling. It’s not just Kofi, not just Big E, not just me, it’s everyone. Everyone who has been in a situation where you walk into work and you do everything humanly possible to move ahead and you just can’t. As you’re there and crushing it, you see so many people with no experience or very little experience or who haven’t done anything close to the things you’ve done or been through, and they’re flying past you with no one saying a word to you about you and your position. At that point and that moment, it made every decision I had made to get to WWE, get to Kofi and E, get to that WrestleMania moment; it made every single one correct. You never know if you’re making the right choice. You have an idea, but you don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)