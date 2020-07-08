Xavier Woods Shows How Long His Hair Is Getting While Away from WWE Action

Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods took to Instagram today and posted the following “#HairUpdate” photo, showing how long his hair is getting while he’s out of action.
Woods has been on the shelf since suffering an Achilles tear at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia on October 21, and at first it was said the injury was very bad. Woods underwent surgery on October 25. It was reported then that he would likely be out of action until this summer at the earliest. Woods noted in late June on WWE’s The Bump that he doesn’t have an update on his in-ring return, but he’s feeling “pretty good” and moving around as “things are coming along” with his recovery.
You can see Woods’ full Instagram post below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
