Xavier Woods Still Wants An Inter-Promotional Match Against Kenny Omega: “I Do Think It Could Happen”

WWE star Xavier Woods was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his video gaming feud with AEW’s Kenny Omega. Highlights are below.

On his feud with Kenny Omega:

Kenny Omega has been on my YouTube show before and so have the Young Bucks. We have been able to do a Street Fighter Tournament together with a wrestling spin on it of course with the contract signing and cutting promos on each other beforehand. Using video games as a conduit we have been able to do something no one else has been able to do. That rivalry is still going strong today and I’m pretty sure it will never end. I would love to do some sort of inter-promotional match with him one day. The goal is to destroy boundaries. Do things that we aren’t supposed to be doing because people would really enjoy it. Given the right circumstances, I do think it could happen, but we’ll see.

How Vince McMahon loved Woods’ use of the trombone:

I decided ‘why don’t I bring out the trombone to the ring with me. I may never get another chance to bring it out onto TV with me.’ Kofi and Big E are having a match and I’m on the floor, as per usual (laughs). So I have the trombone and I’m thinking to myself what would make the guys laugh. I just started randomly playing the trombone during the match and during the commercial break the cameraman walked up to me. He said Vince is dying laughing in the back, he loves the trombone, keep playing it. Vince had tears in his eyes and he was screaming laughing, he loved it that much. When we got to the back he said, “Forever, forever, you will always be bringing out the trombone to the ring with you.

