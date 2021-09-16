Xavier Woods was the first guest on Chris Denker’s ‘Into The Danger Zone’ podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

No watching wrestling when suffered an Achilles injury in the Fall of 2019 and returned in the Fall of 2020:

“It was when I got hurt, I stopped watching wrestling completely. Like even WWE because it just hurt my soul to sit and watch it. Maybe what? Like four months in, I was like, ‘You know what? Let me start watching some indie stuff. Let me start watching like whatever I can find like New Japan, AAA, let me start getting things.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, there’s so much wrestling and there’s so much interesting stuff.’”

The dynamic that each member of New Day brings to the group:

“So for me, the way that I kind of wanted to be perceived in my role in The New Day, looking at other factions and other teams with more than two people, it’s like the issue always comes because everybody tries to be the same thing. Everybody either wants to be like the strongest guy or like the fastest guy or something and people I feel like — it’s hard for people to kind of, not take a backseat but to play a different role, to play an alternative role and so for me, I realized that looking through all this other stuff is like, man, nobody really plays the little brother. I’m like, ‘We could get a lot out of that.’ It depends on where we’re going with storylines and things like that and so that’s when it was like, ‘Okay cool. E, you’re the strength. Kofi, you’re like the veteran that everybody knows and I’m like the little brother to the two of you’ even though I’ve been wrestling the longest. So in doing that, it let all three of us shine in our way so at the times where — so for instance when we did the stuff with The Wyatts, I don’t want [Big] E to be the one who’s scared, he’s our muscle. I don’t want Kofi [Kingston] to be the one who’s scared because he’s the one everybody already believes in. But people know the least about me I guess in that type of realm. So I can be the variable that changes things. So rather than the whole group changing and us losing that New Day esthetic and that vibe, they can keep that and I can show change in order to show change in the group and hopefully that can make things more interesting, you know?”

