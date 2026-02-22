More than a year after the shocking breakup of The New Day, WWE News discussion continues around the heel turn of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against Big E. The turn marked the end of a decade-long run for one of WWE’s most consistent factions. While the betrayal stunned viewers at the time, it followed Big E’s serious neck injury in March 2022, which ultimately proved to be career-ending.

Appearing in character on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg,” Woods framed the group’s fracture through a philosophical lens. “I honestly believe, and E won’t say this, but I believe that E’s got some demons,” Woods stated. “I believe that E would have had a fantastic time running around letting his frustrations out.” He then referenced Plato’s allegory of the cave to explain the group’s mindset shift.

“Let’s say we’re all in shackles, we’re staring up at a blank wall and the light comes down… We see just these shapes, right? Me and Kof break out, boom, we go up to the top of the cave,” Woods said. “Now we see that it’s the sunlight projecting down… We tried to go down and tell E, ‘Hey, there’s real life up here. You’re living in the matrix.’ He said, ‘No. No, I’m good where I’m at. I’m comfortable here.’ We here are experiencing the world as it actually is.” Woods added that he believes Big E would have thrived in a villainous role but ultimately made his own decision.

Kingston also addressed reunion speculation, stating he does not believe the group needs outside guidance and prefers not to engage in rumors. The situation remains a defining creative shift in recent WWE programming, illustrating how long-term factions evolve when real-life circumst