WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is set to be a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Woods took to Twitter and announces that his Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode will air on Sunday, October 30 at 9pm ET on ABC. CWOF also airs on Hulu.

“Will the years of playing @WheelofFortune on console pay off for me? Find out on October 30th on @ABC at 9pm est when I get to spin the wheel!,” he wrote.

Woods will be joined by actress Kate Flannery and comedian Steve Agee on Sunday’s episode.

Woods tweet includes a clip from UpUpDownDown that shows The New Day member on the set of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Woods last worked on WWE TV during the October 7 SmackDown on FOX episode, teaming with Braun Strowman for a six-man win over Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Woods and Kofi Kingston then defeated Maximum Male Models in a dark match at last Friday’s SmackDown.

You can see Woods’ related social media posts below:

