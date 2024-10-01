Xavier Woods and Rey Mysterio met in singles action on WWE Raw for the first time ever on Monday night.

The finish to the September 30, 2024 in-ring showdown was … peculiar … to say the least.

The New Day member, who has been showing flashes of flirting with the dark side as of late, appeared on his way to a loss at the hands of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, when out of nowhere, he did the unthinkable.

Woods blatantly unmasked Mysterio, completely exposing his face, prompting Mysterio to use both hands to cover his face while Woods rolled him up for the cheap victory.

WHOAAAAA!!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/GHz1ZUjuQA — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2024