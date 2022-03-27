Xavier Woods had a big 2021 and is now looking to accomplish more this year.

Woods won last year’s King of the Ring tournament. On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Woods defeated Ridge Holland in a quick match via roll up as part of the ongoing feud between The New Day and the group that includes Sheamus, Holland & Butch.

Woods took to Twitter to reflect on his return and stated that he will become the Intercontinental Champion this year. He wrote the following:

“Back to settle a score, then it’s time to get to work. In 2022 your king will become Intercontinental Champion.”