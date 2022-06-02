WWE’s Xavier Woods will not be on G4’s Attack of The Show tonight when AEW stars are brought on as guests.

Adam Cole, Danhausen and Nyla Rose are scheduled to be on tonight’s AOTS episode at 7pm ET. Woods usually serves as a co-host, but he revealed on Twitter that he will not be appearing this week.

As seen in the tweets below, the official G4 Twitter account referenced The Forbidden Door.

Woods responded and wrote, “Don’t do anything crazy when I’m gone this week… @G4TV”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

never — G4TV (@G4TV) May 31, 2022

Showed up looking for @AdamColePro to throw down, almost got cursed by @DanhausenAD , and now he’s “too busy” to face me? Guess we gotta settle it on @G4TV home turf. Oh well – at least @AEWGames @AEWonTV @aew is going to be awesome! https://t.co/Km6IxFK20r — The Completionist (@Completionist) June 1, 2022

😍🎮 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 2, 2022

Proud of him?! Really Creed?! Ok…I know you don’t mean it…#DaParty — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 1, 2022

