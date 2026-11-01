Xelhua won CMLL’s 2026 Rey del Inframundo tournament, defeating Ráfaga Jr. in the decisive portion of a four-way championship match at Arena México on October 30. The result ended Guerrero Maya Jr.’s run as the defending titleholder and brought the tournament crown to Puebla, which Xelhua represented in the final.

CMLL’s official event listing named Guerrero Maya Jr. as champion and listed Calavera Jr. I, Xelhua and Ráfaga Jr. as his three challengers. The promotion’s October 31 post then confirmed Xelhua as the new Rey del Inframundo, saying he defeated Ráfaga in the closing sequence while Calavera and Guerrero Maya looked on.

The final capped a three-arena qualification process held during CMLL’s Día de Muertos week. Six wrestlers competed in each qualifier at Arena Puebla, Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara and Arena México, with one representative from each venue advancing to face Guerrero Maya, the previous winner.

That structure gave the final a regional element as well as the championship stakes. Xelhua carried Puebla’s place in the match, while Calavera represented Mexico City and Ráfaga represented Guadalajara; Guerrero Maya entered as the titleholder. CMLL’s result announcement identified Xelhua’s victory as a win for Puebla, making the change in tournament champion the central development from the October 30 card.