Xelina and Tommy End continue to make waves in the world of pro wrestling outside of WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling.
End was formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE and Malakai Black in AEW, confirmed his name change after recently losing the PROGRESS Wrestling Championship.
He will join forces with his real-life better half, Xelina, who worked in WWE as Zelina Vega, and before that as Thea Trinidad, at the upcoming House of Glory special event later this month.
End and Xelina will collide with AEW and ROH star star Lio Rush, and his partner, fellow former WWE Superstar Shotzi, who previously worked as Shotzi Blackheart.
The match is scheduled for October 9 at NYC Arena as part of the HoG: Salvation event.
Check out the official announcement regarding the match below.
XELINA & TOMMY END COLLIDE WITH LIO RUSH & SHOTZI!
JAMAICA, NY — October 1, 2026 — House of Glory Wrestling has officially signed a massive tag team showdown for HOG Salvation, taking place Friday, October 9 at the NYC Arena — and four of the most dangerous competitors in HOG will collide.
Xelina and Tommy End will team together to battle HOG Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and HOG Women’s Champion Shotzi in a blockbuster first-time-ever tag team encounter.
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The stakes are personal.
At HOG Fallout in Los Angeles, Xelina made her intentions crystal clear when she launched a vicious attack on Shotzi. Now, she gets the opportunity to take her aggression directly to the HOG Women’s Champion — while making it known that the HOG Women’s Championship is firmly in her sights.
But standing beside Shotzi will be one of the most explosive athletes in professional wrestling.
Lio Rush, the reigning HOG Cruiserweight Champion, will join forces with Shotzi for the very first time. Together, they will enter the NYC Arena as The Blackhearts, bringing speed, aggression and championship-level intensity to one of the biggest tag team matches HOG has presented this year.
Meanwhile, Tommy End — formerly known as Malakai Black — makes his return to independent wrestling competition in the United States and joins Xelina for what promises to be a dangerous combination.
With personal grudges boiling over and four elite competitors sharing the ring, HOG Salvation is shaping up to be an unforgettable night.