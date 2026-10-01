Xelina and Tommy End continue to make waves in the world of pro wrestling outside of WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling.

End was formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE and Malakai Black in AEW, confirmed his name change after recently losing the PROGRESS Wrestling Championship.

He will join forces with his real-life better half, Xelina, who worked in WWE as Zelina Vega, and before that as Thea Trinidad, at the upcoming House of Glory special event later this month.

End and Xelina will collide with AEW and ROH star star Lio Rush, and his partner, fellow former WWE Superstar Shotzi, who previously worked as Shotzi Blackheart.

The match is scheduled for October 9 at NYC Arena as part of the HoG: Salvation event.

Check out the official announcement regarding the match below.