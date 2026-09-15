Xelina Vega has reflected on her WWE exit and the next phase of her career, explaining why she wants to show a more authentic version of herself after nearly a decade with the company.

“I wanted to keep the Zelina factor to it because people know that that’s still me regardless of what company I’m with. But it’s also shedding the skin and kind of bringing a more real version of myself to people.”

“That means no more handcuffs. That means no more, ‘Your promos are so great, but it can’t be better than this person,’ or, ‘You want to make sure that you do this or you talk like this or you don’t say this.’ Now it’s like there’s no change, there’s no nothing. I want people to see what I actually can do.”

Vega said she remains thankful for the opportunities and relationships that came from WWE, despite the difficult circumstances surrounding her release alongside Aleister Black.

“I still have had a wonderful career with WWE. Regardless of anything when it comes to that, I still had almost a 10-year career there.”

“Yes, my husband and I both got released, but I was able to meet my husband and make him my husband because of WWE. I had that moment in Puerto Rico at Backlash because of WWE. I really try to spin things into a positive regardless.”

“I think I have much more of a survival-mode mentality, but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come with the hard times of it. So I really try to hold on to the positive.”

“That was one chapter of your beautiful storybook, and now you get to be the author of your new chapter and what it’s going to be. Now I’m going to show you what you’re missing out on and what I’ve been pitching to try for the longest time.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on Xelina’s September 11 tribute to her father.

Source: Denise Salcedo