Xelina says she was unhappy during the final stretch of her WWE run.

The former Zelina Vega departed WWE earlier this year, with news of her exit surfacing in April. Her final match for the company came against Jordynne Grace on WWE Main Event.

After several months away from the ring, Xelina returned to action earlier this month at HOG Fall Out, where she picked up a victory over Brittnie Brooks and Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL podcast (see video below), Xelina briefly reflected on her return to wrestling and how she has been feeling since leaving WWE.

During the conversation, Charlie noted that Xelina looked noticeably happy following her return. Xelina said she has heard similar comments from others.

“A lot of people said that I look really happy,” Xelina said. “And I’m like, ‘Did I just look miserable before?’”

She then acknowledged that there may have been some truth to that observation.

“I mean, to be honest, I could see that because towards the end, I very much was miserable.”

Xelina has not gone into further detail regarding what specifically made her unhappy during the closing stages of her WWE tenure.