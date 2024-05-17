Xia Brookside has found her new home.

The former NXT U.K. star made her TNA debut at Hard To Kill back in January, where she participated in the Ultimate X ladder match. It was announced by TNA that Brookside had signed on and is officially a member of the TNA Knockouts division. She revealed during a recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful that she’s on a multi-year contract.

It is a multi-year. Honestly, I’m just very grateful for the opportunity. I signed right after Hard to Kill in January. So it was Hard to Kill Ultimate X Match that was terrifying because, I didn’t think we speak about it last time, but I’m scared of heights,” she said. “I’m scared of heights and it’s getting worse. I don’t know why. I don’t know why, it’s become a thing recently. But I’ve hidden it for my whole career. Nine years, I’ve hid the fact that I couldn’t stand on the top rope. Ultimate X, I didn’t have a choice. I had to get up there. Even when I was stood on the top rope, I couldn’t reach the rope. So I had to climb the silver thing and you’re looking out in the ring. So it’s a bigger drop when you’re looking outside of it and I had to climb up there. I was shaking. I was sweating. I felt so sick. Like I walked into the venue the day before and I was literally freaking out. So I don’t know how I made it through that match, but I did and I came out with a contract. So it was worth it.

