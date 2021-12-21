During her recent interview with Character Media WWE’s Xia Li spoke about her love of The Rock, later adding that The Great One is her role model and was the superstar that got her into the WWE. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says she got into WWE as a child watching The Rock:

I was a fan when I was a child, because my role model is The Rock. I really love him, so that’s how I know about WWE. But I never thought I was going to be part of that. [laughs] One day I got the news that WWE was coming to China and having try-outs. I thought, “I know I don’t have that experience, but I want to try.” So, I had a four-day try-out in China, and I’m the one who got hired! I moved to America and the WWE Performance Center to train, practice and be part of the WWE family.

Says that she hopes to be able to inspire many with her new character:

I had some issues when I was a child, so I want to protect myself and I want to protect my family. My dad died when I was 4 years old, and I have two sisters and one brother. My father’s job was to protect my family. When I feel I have power, I need to help people around me or just do what I can do, do my best to help people. There’s the culture of martial arts—when you have power, you should use your power to protect people, to do good things.

