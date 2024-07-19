Xia Zhao, the former Xia Li in WWE NXT, speaks about her desire to compete in MMA.

Zhao was recently announced to be competing in her MMA debut on August 3rd, but she already would have had her debut if not for WWE. She tells Busted Open Radio that WWE made her cancel a previously scheduled fight when she was still a member of the NXT roster.

I’ve wanted to fight for many years. Last time, I was in NXT. I almost got a fight, but they found out, so I had to cancel. I called my coach, ‘When is the next fight?’ ‘August.’ ‘Okay, I’m in.’ That was the first thing after I got released. I called my coach.

Back in April Zhao announced on social media that she was leaving WWE, with reports later confirming that she had been released. Aside from her MMA fight she’s began competing on the indie circuits again.