Xia Li recently spoke with Sportskeeda to promote her debut as “The Protector” tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode. You can click here for her previous comments on connecting with the new babyface character, and finally making it in WWE.

Li talked about how there have been many people backstage who have helped her and shown tremendous kindness since she signed with WWE in 2017, but one person who went out of their way to make her feel welcome in WWE was Sasha Banks.

“She’s been very friendly with me. Even at the very beginning. I don’t speak English very well and she still invited me to her house for a holiday party to celebrate together,” Xia Li said of Banks, who is also on SmackDown. “She’s already a top superstar. She’s not in my class. So that’s why I’m very grateful she can do this for me. She’s the best.”

Li continued and said she wants to be like Banks, her idol.

“What she does on TV is amazing. She’s my idol in wrestling, and I want to be like her,” Li added.

Li also thanked several WWE coaches, such as Matt Bloom, Sara Amato, and Norman Smiley, among others, for everything they taught her. Li also spoke highly of the WWE NXT Superstars she shared a locker room and ring with.

“We need to work together, but I can’t speak well. So they speak to me in a way to make sure I understand everything,” she said. “They helped me in the ring and with my real life. Sometimes we need to do something, but because of the language barrier it can be difficult. I’m really grateful for all their help.”

There is still no word on who Li will be wrestling tonight, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated, and join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.

