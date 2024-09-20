Some more updates have surfaced regarding next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

During the September 19 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, the latest vignette for former WWE Superstar Xia Li, who was up until this week being referred to as Xia Zhao, aired.

The vignette culminated with the announcement that she, now working under the ring name Lei Ying Lee, will make her TNA iMPACT debut next Thursday night on the show.

Additionally, it was announced later in the episode that Jonathan Gresham will go one-on-one against Laredo Kid, and TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey will team with KUSHIDA and Leon Slater to battle Zachary Wentz and ABC duo Chris Bey and Ace Austin in a six-person tag-team match on the 9/26 show.

As noted, TNA previously announced Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner from WWE NXT taking on Rosemary and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, as well as Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside for the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

