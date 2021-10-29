Three matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock/WWE Network.

The undefeated Xyon Quinn will be back in action tonight as he goes up against Ru Feng.

Feng made his WWE NXT debut back on the October 19 episode, but came up short against Tony D’Angelo. Quinn has won all six of his matches since officially debuting on the August 26 edition of 205 Live – he defeated Andre Chase that night, Boa on the August 24 NXT, Oney Lorcan on the September 24 205 Live and Lorcan again on the September 28 NXT, Malik Blade on the October 12 NXT, and Jeet Rama on last week’s 205 Live.

Boa vs. Rama will also air on tonight’s 205 Live episode as Rama looks to secure his first official WWE TV victory. Mei Ying of Tian Sha will be in Boa’s corner for the bout.

This will be a rematch from the October 15 205 Live show, where Boa got the win. Boa has won his last three matches, against Rama, Blade and Chase. Rama returned to WWE TV back on that October 15 205 Live show, his first match since losing his TV debut to AJ Styles at WWE Superstar Spectacle back in January, and then lost to Quinn on the October 22 edition of 205 Live.

The NXT women’s division will also be represented on tonight’s 205 Live episode as Sarray goes up against Katrina Cortez.

This will be Sarray’s second 205 Live match after she won her debut over Amari Miller on October 8. Like Rama, Cortez will also be looking for her first official WWE TV win. She has lost four matches since returning to action under the new ring name back in January – she lost to Xia Li at New Year’s Evil on January 6, to Valentina Feroz on the August 27 edition of 205 Live, lost to “B-Fab” Briana Brandy on the September 14 NXT show, and then teamed with the debuting Yulisa Leon for a loss to Amari and Feroz on last week’s 205 Live.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers.

