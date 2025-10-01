— After an interaction involving Je’Von Evans on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, The Culling (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley), and Lyra Valkyria appeared.

Valkyria, who came face-to-face with her former ally Paxley, gifted her a doll during the segment.

The RAW star was recently featured at WWE NXT: Homecoming, where she stepped in for WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in the show’s main event. Valkyria teamed up with Rhea Ripley and current WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx).

Looking ahead, Valkyria will be back in the ring on the October 6th edition of RAW, where she is scheduled to take on Roxanne Perez.

— After Fallon Henley’s loss to Lola Vice on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, a backstage segment aired featuring Henley and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. Jayne apologized for putting Henley in Vice’s path.

Lainey Reid then stepped into the scene, declaring that she would do anything for Fatal Influence. She revealed herself as the hooded attacker who struck Vice with a knee during Jayne’s title defense at No Mercy.

Before leaving, Reid made it clear that Jazmyn Nyx didn’t belong in Fatal Influence and admitted that she was the one who attacked her.

Nyx has since been written off television following her decision not to re-sign with WWE.

— Matt Cardona makes an impact on WWE NXT.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), made a surprise impact. Cardona inserted himself into the match between Myles Borne and Josh Briggs, stepping in just as Briggs reached for a chain. Cardona distracted Briggs, allowing Borne to connect with Borne Again and score the victory.

With the win, Borne officially punched his ticket to join Team NXT in the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

Matt Cardona with the save?!? 😱@mylesborne_wwe gets the win to earn his spot on Team NXT!!!@TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/5PXQHX38EE — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2025

— Say his name and he appears – even if you botch his name!

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, there was a backstage segment featuring Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace. During the segment, Grace referred to Hendry and “Joe Henry.”

When she was called out by a fan after the segment, Grace replied with the following,

“The fact that I’ve been saying his name wrong for years and no one corrected me says more about y’all than about me 😭”