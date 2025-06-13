Tony Khan resurfaced on social media on Friday to announce a second new match for the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event.

After taking to Twitter/X earlier today to announce the first-ever “4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way” match for next Wednesday’s show, the AEW President returned later in the day to announce a new featured singles bout.

Now confirmed for the June 18 show at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico is AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe.

“After Okada’s brutal attack on Omega, Kenny’s longtime friend Mark Briscoe is out for payback,” Khan wrote via X. “Briscoe wants to hurt Okada in Arena México THIS WEDNESDAY!”

In addition to Khan’s announcement, a new AEW digital exclusive segment featuring Briscoe was released regarding the big 6/18 showdown.

With that now known, the following is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event airing on TBS and MAX, live from legendary Arena Mexico on Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

* “American Hero” MJF vs. Mistico

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe

* Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone (CMLL Women’s World Title)

* The Death Riders vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland & The Opps

* Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada (4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way)

* Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, Bandido & Atlantis Jr. vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & Hechicero