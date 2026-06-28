And the list gets even bigger!

TNA Wrestling came to Beantown with one of their biggest shows of the year, and they brought with them a ton of surprises, announcements and title changes.

In addition to the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Titles, the TNA Knockouts World title and the TNA World Tag-Team titles changing hands, the TNA World Championship did as well.

Wrapping up an incredibly news-filled TNA Wrestling pay-per-view on June 28 at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. was “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth defeating Mike Santana to become the brand new TNA World Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.