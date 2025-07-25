A former AEW champion is reportedly dealing with an “undisclosed injury.”

Dave Meltzer was first to report the news in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury.

At this time, there is no official timetable for her return to in-ring action.

Rosa had a busy stretch earlier this month, competing three nights in a row from July 10th through July 12th. She wrestled on the July 10th episode of AEW Collision, followed by a nearly 19-minute match against Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor on July 11th. Her most recent appearance came at AEW All In Texas on July 12th, where she took part in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Thunder Rosa’s status continues to surface.