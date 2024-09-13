WWE is signing WWE Legends contracts to former talents and pro wrestling legends left-and-right these days.

On Friday, news of another signing has come to light.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Umaga’s former mouth piece, Armando Alejandro Estrada, has signed on the dotted line to a WWE Legends deal.

The former WWE Superstar initially signed with WWE in 2004, and worked as Umaga’s manager and the General Manager for WWE’s version of ECW. He parted ways with the company in 2008, but returned from 2010-2012.