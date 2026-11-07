Another notable name in TNA Wrestling could be approaching free agency before the end of the year.

Former TNA World Champion Rich Swann is reportedly nearing the expiration of his current contract with the promotion, with his deal scheduled to run through December 31, 2026.

According to one source, Swann will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the year unless the two sides reach an agreement on a new deal.

Swann, 35, has enjoyed multiple stints with TNA Wrestling over the years, most recently returning to the company during the summer of 2025. He subsequently signed a short-term contract earlier this year.

The former world champion has remained active in TNA’s championship picture throughout 2026, challenging for the TNA World Championship, International Championship and X-Division Championship.

Before his time in TNA, Swann competed in WWE, where he captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation regarding whether Swann and TNA officials have held discussions about a potential contract extension.

In related news, another TNA Wrestling veteran has left the company this week.

(H/T: Fightful Select)