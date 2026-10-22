TNA Wrestling has signed yet another former WWE veteran to a contract.

On Thursday morning, TNA announced that former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has signed to join the company.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Signs Shayna Baszler TNA Wrestling has signed Shayna Baszler, as first reported by Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo. The multi-time champion in singles and tag team wrestling, Baszler is already a champion in TNA, as half of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Zoey Serrano as The Apex – they won the titles at Bound For Glory on October 11, in Baszler’s TNA debut. Baszler made her pro wrestling debut in 2015 and also has had a long run in the MMA world, where she has 15 wins, with 13 by submission. # # # About TNA Wrestling: A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 26 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

The signing of Shayna Baszler joins other recent signings, including Amazing Red, Santino Marella and Shotzi Blackheart.