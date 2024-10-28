Chris Bey suffered an injury at Sunday night’s TNA IMPACT! TV tapings in Detroit, MI.

Pwinsider is reporting that Bey was stretchered out of the arena following the ABC vs. The Hardys match.

It is said that Bey was out cold after a mistimed finish involving Matt Hardy’s Cutter attempt. Several fans in attendance noted that Jeff Hardy kicked Bey and it appeared Bey would have gone backwards into a Cutter from Matt. As this was taking place, Bey and Matt Hardy accidentally bumped heads. Bey was reportedly knocked out cold for a little bit.

Bey was placed in a neck collar and EMTs stretchered him out.

We’ll provide updates here on WrestlingHeadlines.com as we receive them.