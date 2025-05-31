The AEW talent departures continue.

As noted on Friday, former AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May has parted ways with AEW. Soon after, it was reported that Abadon parted ways with AEW.

Now, there is a third talent release for this week alone.

On Saturday morning, Bear Boulder of The Iron Savages and formerly Bear Country, surfaced on social media to announce his departure from All Elite Wrestling.

“Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling,” Boulder wrote via X. “To everyone that believes in me, to my family [and] to my beautiful wife: I love you all, I’m grateful to live this life [and] grind.”

Boulder continued, “Now, I chase EVERYTHING I’ve ever dreamed of in full force [and] bet on BEAR F**KING BRONSON!”