Yet another mystery vignette aired to close out this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

In the final moments of the show, the screen flashed with a test screen and a mystery teaser.

Four people were shown with masks in this teaser.

Another Vengeance Day teaser with the 4 mysterious men closes out #WWENXT !! February 12, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for this weekend’s WWE NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

* Strap Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

You can also check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Meta-Girls (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. Sol Ruca & ZARIA