The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the March 4 show from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of yet another high-profile contest to the stacked card.

Now confirmed for the 3/4 installment of the weekly two-hour primetime AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program is the addition of Darby Allin and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy vs. The Dogs duo of Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the tag-team tilt via social media late Monday evening.

“Darby made the save for Orange Cassidy last week; The Dogs won’t stop hunting Darby until he’s ‘pushing up daisies,'” Khan wrote via his official X account (see post below). “Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy say, ‘It’s Showtime’ THIS WEDNESDAY!”

The new two-on-two tangle joins an already loaded lineup for this week’s show in “The Lone Star State,” which includes Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero, the AEW Dynamite debut of The IInspiration, MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW Championship, as well as Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.

