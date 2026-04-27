Add another one to the list.

Although her name wasn’t included on the initial list of WWE releases earlier this week, Carlee Bright has been let go from WWE.

Bright surfaced via social media on Sunday to reveal the news ahead of the season premiere of WWE LFG on A&E.

“Tonight, you’ll see me on Season 3 of WWE LFG,” Bright said. “What you won’t see…is that just two days ago, my time with WWE has officially come to an end. This wasn’t how I imagined this chapter ending, but if there’s one thing this journey taught me, it’s how to fight through uncertainty and the moments that test who you really are.”

Bright said, “I don’t know if there’ll ever be enough words to express the gratitude and love I have for this chapter. From all the hours filming, hair spray & makeup, long drives, and intense training days, I really did feel like my very own Hannah Montana, living the best of both worlds. I cherish the laughs, the memories, and the people who made this experience better than I could have ever imagined. You’ve changed my life, and that’s something I’ll carry with me forever. Lastly, to sweet, baby Kenny — you did it. You made it farther than you ever thought you would. You lived out your childhood dream, and that makes me truly feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Wrestling has such a funny way of saying, ‘I love you.'”

As noted, WWE released over 25 Superstars and developmental talents on Friday.