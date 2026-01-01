It’s a New Year.

And with it comes a whole lot of love from members of the pro wrestling community.

In addition to Diamante and Kiera Hogan getting engaged on New Year’s Eve and Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke getting married earlier this week, as well as Trick Williams and Lash Legend getting engaged and Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan revealing their upcoming wedding plans a couple of weeks ago, another love-filled announcement has surfaced.

On New Year’s Day, another promise of eternal love was made by a happy couple from the pro wrestling world.

Thursday, January 1, 2026, saw TNA Wrestling veteran Tessa Blanchard surface via social media with some exciting news from her personal life.

The former TNA World Champion took to her official Instagram page on 1/1 to announce that she and her significant other have gotten engaged.

Blanchard, a current member of the TNA Knockouts division, shared video footage and photos from the proposal she was surprised with by her boyfriend, fellow pro wrestling star Esfinge from the Mexican-based CMLL promotion.

“A love that God put in my path,” Blanchard wrote as the caption that accompanied the aforementioned social media engagement announcement post.

Congratulations goes out to Tessa Blanchard and Esfinge on their upcoming nuptials.

