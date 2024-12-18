We have another TNA departure in the form of Aiden Prince.

Fightful Select is reporting that Prince’s contract will be up on January 1. It is said that Prince may be staying onboard in a non-wrestling role.

Earlier today, it was reported that WWE production head Lee Fitting was fired by ESPN in 2023 over accusations of misconduct allegations

As you’d expect, a spokesperson for Janel Grant has since responded to these latest reports.

You can check out the official press release below:

Janel Grant’s Spokesperson Responds to New Allegations of Top WWE Producer’s Abusive Workplace History

WWE continues to cultivate an unsafe work environment by employing alleged predators and silencing survivors of harassment and workplace misconduct

NEW YORK – Today, Kendra Barkoff-Lamy, the spokesperson for Janel Grant, released the following statement on The Athletic’s new reporting of decades of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by Lee Fitting, former ESPN Senior Vice President of Production and current WWE Head of Media & Production.

“How can WWE claim they are committed to improving the company’s culture, and at the same time, hire a man earlier this year who was accused of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment in his previous role? The allegations against Lee Fitting during his time at ESPN are extremely concerning. Revelations like this are why Janel Grant’s lawyers sent a letter to WWE and Endeavor, urging them to release all current and former employees from their NDAs. The same old boys club who enabled Janel Grant’s abuse are continuing to put alleged predators in leadership roles, and this pattern must change once and for all.”

In October, attorneys for Ms. Grant sent a letter to WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Endeavor (WWE’s parent company) CEO Ari Emanuel calling on WWE leadership to waive the company’s non-disclosure agreements and allow former and current employees, wrestlers and contractors to speak out about sexual misconduct, sexual assault, harassment, workplace aggression and the toxic culture at WWE. To date, there has been no response from WWE or Endeavor to the letter. The full letter is available HERE and below:

October 7, 2024

Re: Call for WWE to Release Former and Current Employees and Contractors from Non-Disclosure Agreements

Dear Mr. Toal, Ms. Rosenberg, and Mr. Brennan:

World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (“WWE”) has said that it “takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and as no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact.” In other words, WWE would like the world to believe that it has reformed its workplace culture. But if WWE is truly committed to change, it must allow survivors to speak their truth without fear of reprisal. We call upon WWE to publicly waive enforcement of its non-disclosure agreements (“NDAs”) to allow its former and current employees and contractors (including wrestlers contracted to perform under the WWE brand) to speak out about sexual misconduct, sexual assault, harassment, and workplace aggression or disputes concerning the toxic culture at WWE. This includes releasing women who signed NDAs related to sexual misconduct by former CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and other WWE leadership and employees as conditions of settlement.

The toxic and sexualized culture at WWE during Mr. McMahon’s tenure as CEO and Chairman was open and notorious. Yet what has been publicly reported is only part of the picture. We have had witnesses come to us confidentially and describe a sexualized culture at WWE that victimizes women and men. We have received reports that many victims are currently afraid to come forward because of punitive non-disclosure and nondisparagement agreements. For example, as The Wall Street Journal reported on July 8, 2022, Mr. McMahon paid over $12 million to at least four women to secure their silence about his sexual misconduct. Our client is just one of an untold many. We therefore also ask Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis to affirm that survivors and WWE employees who witnessed abuse may speak about their experiences without fear of retribution and retaliation.

WWE cannot move on from its sordid past while its victims remain silenced. Survivors deserve an opportunity to share their experiences on their terms. Forced silence only deepens the wounds of sexual abuse. Survivors are revictimized every time they are muzzled and forced to live in fear of attack from a multi-billion-dollar business that can hire an army of lawyers to bury them in legal fees if they speak the truth. Even unenforceable NDAs, like the one our client was coerced to sign, have a chilling effect because individuals do not have the will or resources to fight them. WWE must clarify that any NDAs that it has entered are not intended to prevent disclosure of sexual misconduct, abuse, or assault, and disclaim and waive any claims it may have under those NDAs if current or former employees and contractors choose to speak out.

We urge WWE to quickly and proactively release its current and former employees and contractors from any obligations under any WWE-executed NDA that would prevent them from discussing sexual misconduct, abuse, or assault during their time at WWE without delay. WWE wants people to believe the company has changed—this is its chance to prove it.

Regards,

Ann E. Callis

Copy to:

Nick Khan, WWE

Paul Levesque, WWE

Ari Emanuel, Endeavor

Vince McMahon

John Laurinaitis

Jerry S. McDevitt, K&L Gates LLP

