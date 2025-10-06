Two well-known international stars appear to be finished with TNA Wrestling, as both Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. have been removed from the company’s official roster page.

The change comes just hours after Laredo Kid announced his departure from TNA on social media earlier today. The 38-year-old luchador, who has long been a standout performer in both Mexico and the United States, last competed for TNA back in May. His most recent outing came in a four-way tag team bout that featured First Class, The System, and The Rascalz.

Octagon Jr. has also been removed from the active roster listing. Like his frequent partner, he has not wrestled for the company since May, when he teamed with Laredo Kid to defeat the Northern Armory tandem of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams.

Laredo Kid’s TNA tenure included several notable matches against names such as Trey Miguel, Black Taurus (The Beast Mortos), and Chris Bey, showcasing his versatility and athleticism in the ring. He also enjoyed a brief title reign, holding the TNA Digital Media Championship for 29 days in 2024 before dropping the belt later that summer.

Octagon Jr., meanwhile, primarily competed in tag team action alongside Laredo Kid, and the duo scored several victories together during their time in the promotion, including wins over The Great Hands and First Class.

At this time, neither TNA nor the two luchadors have publicly commented on their current status with the company, but their quiet removal from the roster page strongly suggests that both men have officially wrapped up their runs.