A top AEW and ROH Wrestling star will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) confirmed via their official company website that “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii of The Conglomeration in All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor has suffered an injury that will prevent him from upcoming advertised bookings.

The injury reportedly took place at the taping of the October 25 episode of AEW Collision, which was taped earlier that week at the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.

At the 10/22 AEW taping in “The Lone Star State,” Ishii suffered what is believed to be a dislocated right shoulder while wrestling in a match against “The Bastard” PAC of The Death Riders.

Ishii joins many additional talents in AEW who recently went down with injury, including Kota Ibushi, Brian Cage, Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa, Swerve Strickland, Hologram, Nick Wayne and many others.

From NJPW.co.jp (translated to English):

[Notice] Tomohiro Ishii will miss upcoming New Japan Pro-Wrestling events due to a dislocated right acromioclavicular joint. His return date has yet to be determined. Tomohiro Ishii will be absent from future New Japan Pro-Wrestling events due to a dislocation of his right acromioclavicular joint sustained at the AEW San Antonio event in the United States on October 22nd (local time). His return date has yet to be determined. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to Ishii’s match. Thank you for your cooperation. New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., Ltd.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of Japanese pro wrestling legend “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii continue to surface.