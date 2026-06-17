Sami Callihan appears to be the latest name exiting TNA Wrestling amid a growing wave of departures from the company.

According to one source, the “word making the rounds” within TNA is that Callihan has left the promotion. While no official announcement has been made, the reported departure would mark another notable exit for the company in recent weeks.

Callihan transitioned into a backstage role after stepping away from active in-ring competition last summer, serving as a producer behind the scenes for TNA.

His reported exit comes during a period of significant turnover within the promotion. On Wednesday, Tommy Dreamer confirmed on Busted Open Radio that he and TNA had mutually agreed to part ways, ending his lengthy tenure with the company’s creative team.

Tessa Blanchard is also believed to be finished with the promotion after reportedly receiving her release earlier this week. Prior to that, former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin was granted his release earlier this month, while Myla Grace and Dani Luna both exited the company earlier in 2026.

The recent departures have fueled speculation about TNA’s roster and backstage landscape moving forward. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced indicating that WWE has interest in signing current TNA World Champion Mike Santana once his contract expires next month.

Santana remains one of TNA’s top stars and is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary on June 28. With several high-profile departures already confirmed or reported, attention will likely remain focused on the future of both Santana and the promotion as a whole.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)