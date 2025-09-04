— Buzz continues to build for the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is on the verge of a legitimate sell-out.

Per WrestleTix, only 15 seats remain for the event, which is projected to generate roughly $2.3 million at the gate.

The show is set for the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, where hometown star CM Punk teased an appearance during this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, with reports suggesting that his wife, AJ Lee, is expected to return as part of the storyline.

SmackDown will also feature fallout from WWE’s Clash in Paris pay-per-view event and continue the build toward this month’s WrestlePalooza.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Fri • Sep 05, 2025 • 6:30 PM

Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL Available Tickets: 15

Current Setup: 16,046

Tickets Distributed: 16,031 📈 +265 since the last update (1 day ago)

📈 +265 since the last update (1 day ago)

🗒️ Sections 206 & 207 have now been fully opened. Based on the current setup… — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 4, 2025

— A former WWE NXT North American Champion may soon be heading to the main roster after an extended run in NXT.

WrestleVotes Radio is reporting that Tony D’Angelo’s name has recently come up in WWE creative discussions, with many expecting him to be called up in the near future. While his “legitimate businessman” persona is expected to remain intact, there may be some refinements made to the character ahead of a move to RAW or SmackDown.

D’Angelo’s last NXT appearance took place in July, where he was shown dining alone and asking a server not to call him “The Don” anymore. Just as he was about to enjoy his meal, a mysterious figure appeared, startling him before the segment cut to black.

— WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton may be a standout inside the ring, but she also knows exactly who she’d want backing her up if things ever got rough outside of it.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “No Contest Wrestling” podcast, Stratton revealed her ideal squad if a bar fight ever broke out, naming some of the toughest women on today’s roster. She said,

“Okay, so first I’m going to pick Nia Jax. Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, I don’t know why I feel like she can play it. I know Nia Jax can fight.

“Probably Michin. I feel like she can fight, too. She’s quite hardcore. She loves her Kendo sticks, so she might bring a Kendo stick with her.

“Rhea Ripley, for obvious reasons. I mean, she looks scary in the best way possible.”

Stratton and Jax previously aligned on WWE programming in 2024, though Stratton would later cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax this past January. She also briefly teamed with Ripley earlier this year on RAW, with fans playfully dubbing their pairing “Stra-pley” thanks to their unlikely chemistry.