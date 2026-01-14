The TNA Wrestling talent signings continue heading into the company’s highly-anticipated debut episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV this coming Thursday night.

During an appearance on Busted Open on SiriusXM, John Skyler of The Great Hands in Order 4 announced that he has signed a new contract to remain with TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

“Oh gosh, this is a great story,” Skyler began when the subject came up by TNA executive and Busted Open co-host Tommy Dreamer. “I guess I can talk about it now but yeah, I was getting ready to walk out my front door to go to the gym, and my cell service here at my apartment complex is actually terrible, so I looked down at my phone and see Tommy Dreamer’s calling me. So I stepped back into my apartment because I feel like this is probably important.”

Skyler continued, “I pick up the phone and I hear on the other end, ‘Yo. What’s going on?’ I said, ‘What’s up Tommy?’ He goes, ‘Is your contract coming up in December?’ And I said, ‘Yes, it is’ and he goes, ‘Cool, thanks for telling me. How about this amount of money to stay?’ And I said, ‘Sounds good to me.’ ‘Sweet. Thanks for negotiating. I’ll talk to you later,’ and that was it.”

John Skyler joins several other pro wrestlers who have signed with TNA Wrestling in recent weeks. Other signings include Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, The Home Town Man (Cody Deaner), Jody Threat and BDE.

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debuts this week on January 15, 2026, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

