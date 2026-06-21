Aiden Prince’s time with TNA Wrestling has come to an end.

Prince confirmed on Facebook that he was recently released by the company, ending a run that saw him transition from in-ring competition to a behind-the-scenes role.

Reflecting on the news, Prince admitted that the decision was a difficult one to process given how much of his life had been dedicated to TNA in recent years.

“Yesterday, I got the call that I was let go from TNA,” he wrote. “I’d be lying if I said i wasn’t bummed, my work has been so much of my life for the last 4/5 years. Thank you everyone I had the pleasure of working with.”

Prince announced his retirement from active in-ring competition in January but remained with the promotion working behind the scenes following the end of his wrestling career.

Despite the setback, Prince closed his message with a motivational quote from Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, signaling his determination to move forward.

“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

There is currently no word on what Prince’s next move will be following his departure from TNA Wrestling.