Another WWE contract is nearing its expiration — and this one shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Karrion Kross signed a new three-year deal with WWE in August 2022, keeping him with the company through August 2025. However, it turns out he wasn’t the only one locked into that timeline.

Fightful Select is reporting that sources have now confirmed that his wife and on-screen partner Scarlett signed a contract of the same length, meaning her deal is also set to expire next month — unless a new agreement has already been reached.

Those within WWE expect the couple to stay, citing Kross’ consistent presence on television, recent participation in a pay-per-view event, and new merchandise releases. That said, no official word on a contract extension has been confirmed at this time.