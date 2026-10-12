Yet another WWE departure has come to light.

Sam ‘Hardway’ Holloway surfaced via social media on October 12 to officially announce his departure from the WWE developmental system.

“My time in the WWE ID Program has come to an end,” he wrote. “Thank you for an incredible two years filled with unforgettable experiences, opportunities, and lessons that will stay with me throughout my career.”

He would go on to show optimism for the entire situation, seemingly moving forward with a positive attitude as he prepares for his post-WWE journey.

“I’m beyond grateful for this chapter, but even more excited for what’s ahead,” he continued. “The work continues and I’m ready to takeover!”

Holloway signed as an inaugural WWE I.D. prospect in November 2024, and even competed on WWE EVOLVE, during his tenure with the company.

The pro wrestling prospect joins Marcus Mathers and Laynie Luck as other recent developmental-related WWE departures (see links below for additional information).